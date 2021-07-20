CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result date soon at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10th result date soon. The CBSE results will be released this month.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam soon. The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official result portals of the CBSE and on various digital platforms. Close to 18 lakh students are expected to receive their class 10 marks this year. This year's result is highly awaited due to the fact that for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result is being declared without holding any exam. This year, various state and national level boards including the CBSE had to drop board exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases during the time the exams were scheduled.
Keeping the health of students before everything else, the boards formulated an alternative marking scheme.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 20, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Schools where students enrolled for CBSE exam first time will assess marks in a new format
"In such cases, CBSE has also decided to take the reference of previous Board
Examination performance (the State Board or any other Board) for calculating
result. Soon the policy is prepared, such schools will be instructed to act as per
policy. Till then they should wait," the CBSE has informed such schools.
JUL 20, 2021 05:51 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how marking will be done for language subjects
The CBSE has said that in case of language other than Hindi or English, if taken at 2nd position or at 6th /7th position, school should award mean of the best three subjects in this language.
JUL 20, 2021 05:23 PM IST
For 2022 board exam, CBSE has announced special assessment scheme
The CBSE has decided to bifurcate the academic session and conduct two term-end exams in 2022. The term one exams will be conducted by the Board in November-December, 2021 while the second term exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022, as per an official order by Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE.
JUL 20, 2021 05:06 PM IST
CBSE to constitute a committee to handle dispute in result compilation
The Central Board of Secondary Education has said that disputes regarding the compilation of the result will be referred to a committee constituted by the Board. The results have been prepared in a different way this year, as the situation was not feasible for holding exams.
JUL 20, 2021 03:40 PM IST
CBSE class 10 board exam to be held after the result is out
"After declaration of result, if candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide online facility for registration for the exam. Exam will be held only in main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the exams. However, marks obtained by a candidate in the exam will be treated as final for those who opt to take this exam," the CBSE has said.
JUL 20, 2021 03:15 PM IST
CBSE result 2021: No merit certificate will be issued to class 10 students
The board has said that this year no merit certificates will be issued and it won't release the top 0.1% list of merit candidates.
JUL 20, 2021 02:44 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how result will be calculated for maths basic paper
Mathematics basic was introduced in 2019 by CBSE. In this year's mark evaluation process, schools have been asked to finalise a result using a reference year. For schools which have reference year older than 2019, mathematics basic result will be calculated in a different way.
"It is further clarified if the reference year is other than 2020 i.e. 2018 or 2019 then the overall average of Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic combined together for 2021 should be up to the average of Mathematics of Reference year," the CBSE has said.
JUL 20, 2021 02:35 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021 latest update
CBSE 10th Result 2021 was earlier speculated to release on July 20, 2021. However, the result has not been declared today. The result date has also not been issued by the Board yet. The result whenever releases can be checked on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
JUL 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021 check online: How to check
• Visit the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.
• Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Important Points
Candidates who are waiting for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 should know the important points regarding the result given here. This year, the CBSE board exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JUL 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Date and time to release soon
As per speculations, though the date and time has not been released by CBSE yet, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 is expected to release this week. The Board will soon update the result date and time on the official website.
JUL 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST
When will CBSE declare Class 10 result? Students ask on Twitter
While CBSE has not given any confirmation on class 10 results, students are asking on social media platforms about the result date.
JUL 20, 2021 01:10 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021 merit list may not be released this year
It is likely that the CBSE may not release the merit list this year as results have been calculated based on a different marking scheme and not by evaluating answer copies.
Whatever the decision is, the board will confirm it when the result is out.
JUL 20, 2021 12:55 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021 criteria in detail
On May 1, the CBSE released a special marking scheme for Class 10 students stating that their results will be tabulated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools.
The Class 10 board exams were cancelled on April 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
JUL 20, 2021 12:38 PM IST
CBSE results will be available on DigiLocker also
The CBSE results 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be available in DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.
JUL 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
CBSE 10th result to be declared today? No official confirmation yet
On one hand it is highly anticipated that the CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released today or else an update is expected at 1 pm; on the other hand, neither the board nor its officials have confirmed anything regarding this.
Students are suggested to check verified websites for updates on CBSE result.
JUL 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
CBSE 10th result to be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
The CBSE class 10 result will be declared on the websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students can log in to the portal using their registration number or roll number.
JUL 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time not confirmed yet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the class 10th result date and time. Though the deadline for result declaration, set as per a Supreme Court order, is July 31, it is highly anticipated that the board will release the class 10th result this week.
