Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result date soon at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results at cbseresults.nic.in
Live

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result date soon at cbseresults.nic.in

  • CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10th result date soon. The CBSE results will be released this month.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 06:23 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam soon. The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official result portals of the CBSE and on various digital platforms. Close to 18 lakh students are expected to receive their class 10 marks this year. This year's result is highly awaited due to the fact that for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result is being declared without holding any exam. This year, various state and national level boards including the CBSE had to drop board exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases during the time the exams were scheduled.

Keeping the health of students before everything else, the boards formulated an alternative marking scheme.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 20, 2021 06:23 PM IST

    Schools where students enrolled for CBSE exam first time will assess marks in a new format

    "In such cases, CBSE has also decided to take the reference of previous Board

    Examination performance (the State Board or any other Board) for calculating

    result. Soon the policy is prepared, such schools will be instructed to act as per

    policy. Till then they should wait," the CBSE has informed such schools.

  • JUL 20, 2021 05:51 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how marking will be done for language subjects

    The CBSE has said that in case of language other than Hindi or English, if taken at 2nd position or at 6th /7th position, school should award mean of the best three subjects in this language.

  • JUL 20, 2021 05:23 PM IST

    For 2022 board exam, CBSE has announced special assessment scheme

    The CBSE has decided to bifurcate the academic session and conduct two term-end exams in 2022. The term one exams will be conducted by the Board in November-December, 2021 while the second term exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022, as per an official order by Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE.

  • JUL 20, 2021 05:06 PM IST

    CBSE to constitute a committee to handle dispute in result compilation

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has said that disputes regarding the compilation of the result will be referred to a committee constituted by the Board. The results have been prepared in a different way this year, as the situation was not feasible for holding exams.

  • JUL 20, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    CBSE class 10 board exam to be held after the result is out

    "After declaration of result, if candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide online facility for registration for the exam. Exam will be held only in main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the exams. However, marks obtained by a candidate in the exam will be treated as final for those who opt to take this exam," the CBSE has said.

  • JUL 20, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    CBSE result 2021: No merit certificate will be issued to class 10 students

    The board has said that this year no merit certificates will be issued and it won't release the top 0.1% list of merit candidates.

  • JUL 20, 2021 02:44 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how result will be calculated for maths basic paper

    Mathematics basic was introduced in 2019 by CBSE. In this year's mark evaluation process, schools have been asked to finalise a result using a reference year. For schools which have reference year older than 2019, mathematics basic result will be calculated in a different way.

    "It is further clarified if the reference year is other than 2020 i.e. 2018 or 2019 then the overall average of Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic combined together for 2021 should be up to the average of Mathematics of Reference year," the CBSE has said.

  • JUL 20, 2021 02:35 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021 latest update

    CBSE 10th Result 2021 was earlier speculated to release on July 20, 2021. However, the result has not been declared today. The result date has also not been issued by the Board yet. The result whenever releases can be checked on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

  • JUL 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021 check online: How to check

    • Visit the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

    • Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.

    • Enter the roll number and date of birth.

    • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    • Check the result and download the page.

    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • JUL 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Important Points

    Candidates who are waiting for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 should know the important points regarding the result given here. This year, the CBSE board exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • JUL 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2021: Date and time to release soon

    As per speculations, though the date and time has not been released by CBSE yet, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 is expected to release this week. The Board will soon update the result date and time on the official website.

  • JUL 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST

    When will CBSE declare Class 10 result? Students ask on Twitter

    While CBSE has not given any confirmation on class 10 results, students are asking on social media platforms about the result date.

  • JUL 20, 2021 01:10 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021 merit list may not be released this year

    It is likely that the CBSE may not release the merit list this year as results have been calculated based on a different marking scheme and not by evaluating answer copies.

    Whatever the decision is, the board will confirm it when the result is out.

  • JUL 20, 2021 12:55 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021 criteria in detail

    On May 1, the CBSE released a special marking scheme for Class 10 students stating that their results will be tabulated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools.

    The Class 10 board exams were cancelled on April 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • JUL 20, 2021 12:38 PM IST

    CBSE results will be available on DigiLocker also

    The CBSE results 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be available in DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.

  • JUL 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result to be declared today? No official confirmation yet

    On one hand it is highly anticipated that the CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released today or else an update is expected at 1 pm; on the other hand, neither the board nor its officials have confirmed anything regarding this.

    Students are suggested to check verified websites for updates on CBSE result.

  • JUL 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result to be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

    The CBSE class 10 result will be declared on the websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students can log in to the portal using their registration number or roll number.

  • JUL 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time not confirmed yet

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the class 10th result date and time. Though the deadline for result declaration, set as per a Supreme Court order, is July 31, it is highly anticipated that the board will release the class 10th result this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse result cbse results
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in
board exams

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check 12th marks

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2021: Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the class 12th result or Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation.(File)
WBBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation.(File)
board exams

WBBSE Class 10 Results 2021: 100% pass, 90% students get more than 60%

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 03:32 PM IST
WBBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The West Bengal Board Class 10 examination result was declared on Tuesday with a record 100% pass percentage and 90% of the students securing more than 60% or more marks in the new evaluation method.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result(PTI file)
Nagaland Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result(PTI file)
board exams

Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE declares HSLC and HSSLC results, check details

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declared at nbsenagaland.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students appear for their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam for the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), amid coronavirus pandemic, in Dimapur on April 7. (File photo)
Students appear for their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam for the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), amid coronavirus pandemic, in Dimapur on April 7. (File photo)
board exams

Nagaland declares Class 10, 12 board exam results

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Students of private schools in the state outshone those from government institutions with 85.5% pass percentage while the latter yielded 44.8%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declared,direct link here
Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declared,direct link here
board exams

Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declared,direct link here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Nagaland Board Result 2021 has been declared. NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result can be checked on the official site of NBSE on nbsenagaland.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results at cbseresults.nic.in
board exams

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result date soon at cbseresults.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10th result date soon. The CBSE results will be released this month.
READ FULL STORY
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 today, list of websites to check marks(Shutterstock)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 today, list of websites to check marks(Shutterstock)
board exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 declared, list of websites to check marks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 declared today, July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the list of websites to check marks given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Result today, how to check here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Result today, how to check here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Result declared, how to check here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 has been declared today, July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the result on karresults.nic.in by following these simple steps given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020.(HT file)
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020.(HT file)
board exams

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021 declared, 100% pass

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the Madhyamik or class 10th result at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal class 10th result 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in.(HT file)
West Bengal class 10th result 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in.(HT file)
board exams

West Bengal10th Madhyamik result 2021 declared, check marks at wbbse.wb.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • West Bengal10th Madhyamik result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Class 10 Result 2021. West Bengal class 10th results can be checked on the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBBSE Board result 2021 result at wbresults.nic.in. here's the direct link(Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)
WBBSE Board result 2021 result at wbresults.nic.in. here's the direct link(Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)
board exams

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021 out at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of the class 10th board exam on July 20. Here's direct link
READ FULL STORY
Close
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE 10th results soon, websites to check marks(PTI Photo)
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE 10th results soon, websites to check marks(PTI Photo)
board exams

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE 10th results declared, websites to check marks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 has been declared today. WBBSE 10th results can be checked now from the official websites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result today, here’s how to check
West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result today, here’s how to check
board exams

West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result out, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
West Bengal 10th Result 2021 has been declared. WBBSE Madhyamik Result can be checked on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in. How to check result is given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live: WB Board 10th results releasing today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live: WB Board 10th results releasing today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live: WB Class 10 result out, direct link here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 has been declared today. Candidates can check West Bengal Class 10 Result on the official site of WBBSE now. The direct link to check result is given below. Check live updates here
READ FULL STORY
West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result to be declared today(PTI file)
West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result to be declared today(PTI file)
board exams

West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result declared

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
West Bengal 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check WBBSE Madhyamik Result on wbbse.wb.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.