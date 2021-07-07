CBSE class 10, 12 board exam results 2021 this month: Important points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10, 12 board exam result by July 31, by following an alternative assessment method instead of regular evaluation. This year, the CBSE board exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE result 2021 will be available on the official website of the Board. This is the first time in the history of board exams, the result will be released without holding examination.

CBSE result 2021 direct link

CBSE board exam result 2021: Important points

CBSE class 12 board exam result will be based on the students’ school-based performance in class 12, final exam performance in class 11 and the results of the performance in best three subjects in class 10 board exams.

CBSE class 10 board exam result will be based on the practical marks, marks scored by the student in different tests and exams and the past performance of the school in class 10 exam.

CBSE along with other educational boards have been asked to release the class 10 and class 12 results by July 31.

The admission to higher education courses will commence immediately after the results are out.

For students who have changed schools after class 10 and are currently studying in CBSE schools, their respective old schools will upload their marks on CBSE portal. These schools have been asked to change their marks proportionally in order to make similar to CBSE's markings.

Candidates who do not meet the qualifying criteria as set by the CBSE will be placed in "essential repeat" or "compartment" category.

Class 10 students who do not meet the criteria may be allowed to continue in class 11 till the declaration of result of compartment exam, the CBSE has told schools.

Class 12 students who are not satisfied with their result may appear for the exam. The exam will be held for main subjects only.