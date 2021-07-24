CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks
- The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) board exam result today. The ICSE result and the ISC result will be available on the official website of the Council.
CISCE results 2021 live updates
"The results of the class 10 and class 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July, at 3 pm," the CISCE has said.
CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks online
Students can log on to cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download the result, it has said.
Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha.
Click on the Show Result button to get the results.
Click on the Print Result button to get the Print
CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks through SMS
To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883
To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks through DigiLocker
Go to DigiLocker portal
Navigate to Education section
Search for CISCE
Click on the document you wish to download
Login using your mobile number or email id
Download the documen
