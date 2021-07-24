The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) board exam result today. The ICSE result and the ISC result will be available on the official website of the Council.

CISCE results 2021 live updates

"The results of the class 10 and class 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July, at 3 pm," the CISCE has said.

CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks online

Students can log on to cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download the result, it has said.

Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha.

Click on the Show Result button to get the results.

Click on the Print Result button to get the Print

CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks through SMS

To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

CISCE Result 2021: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th marks through DigiLocker

Go to DigiLocker portal

Navigate to Education section

Search for CISCE

Click on the document you wish to download

Login using your mobile number or email id

Download the documen