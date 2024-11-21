Odisha 12th Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: CHSE HS timetable released at chseodisha.nic.in

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has released the Odisha 12th Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2025 is available to candidates on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha 12th Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: CHSE HS timetable released, check here

The exam schedule for Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence, and Vocational Streams has been released.

The Odisha Board Class 12 examination will begin on February 18 and end on March 27, 2025. It will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm on most days.

The annual HS practical examination will begin on January 2 and will conclude on January 12, 2025. The internal assessment examination will be held from December 23 to December 30, 2024.

Odisha 12th Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the board examination can download the datesheet by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Odisha CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on Odisha 12th Board Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the board exam are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/ hall 15 minutes before the examination to occupy the seats allotted to them.

The Board will form groups for the project evaluation and viva-voca in the Commerce stream. The groups will comprise a minimum of 24 students. Each group's evaluation and viva-voca is to be completed in two hours.

The students under Distance Education (DE) will appear in their respective subjects in the sitting and date mentioned for Arts and Commerce streams. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.