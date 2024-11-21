TN Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: DGETN SSLC, HSC 1st year, 2nd year timetable out at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGETN has released TN Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSLC, HSC 1st year, 2nd year examinations. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: DGETN SSLC, HSC 1st year, 2nd year timetable out (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The Tamil Nadu SSLC examination will begin on March 28 and end on April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination will begin on March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination will begin on March 3 and will end on March 25, 2025.

The practical examination for Class 10 will start on February 22 and will end on February 28, HSE or Class 11 practical examination will begin on February 15 to February 21 and HSE or Class 12 practical examination will begin on February 7 and will end on February 14, 2025.

The Board has also released the tentative result date. TN SSLC result 2025 and TN HSC 1st year 2025 results will be announced on May 19 and TN HSC 2nd year result will be out on May 9, 2025.

TN Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the class 10, 11 and 12 board examination can download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on timetable link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have click on TN Board Exam 2025 Datesheet link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.