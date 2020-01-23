e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / CBSE CTET 2020 notification released at ctet.nic.in, check registration details

CBSE CTET 2020 notification released at ctet.nic.in, check registration details

As per the notification, CBSE will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CTET aspirants will be able to apply online through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in once the link is activated.
CTET aspirants will be able to apply online through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in once the link is activated.(HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an official notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on its official website ctet.nic.in.

As per the notification, CBSE will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

The Information Bulletin listing details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and some important dates are now available on the CTET official website.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

CTET aspirants will be able to apply online through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in once the link is activated. The online application process starts on January 24, 2020, and the last date for submitting the application is February 24, 2020. However, the application fee can be paid until February 27, 2020, until 3: 30 pm.

The CTET exam has two papers. Paper I is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5. Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they will be required to sit for both paper I and II.

tags
top news
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News