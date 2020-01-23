CBSE CTET 2020 notification released at ctet.nic.in, check registration details

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an official notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on its official website ctet.nic.in.

As per the notification, CBSE will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

The Information Bulletin listing details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and some important dates are now available on the CTET official website.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

CTET aspirants will be able to apply online through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in once the link is activated. The online application process starts on January 24, 2020, and the last date for submitting the application is February 24, 2020. However, the application fee can be paid until February 27, 2020, until 3: 30 pm.

The CTET exam has two papers. Paper I is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5. Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they will be required to sit for both paper I and II.