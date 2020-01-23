CTET 2020 notification out: All you need to know in a nutshell

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:42 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notification regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification online at ctet.nic.in.

Applicants seeking to apply for the CBSE CTET 2020 examination can do so only after the registration link is activated.

According to the notification released by the CBSE, the online registration process starts from tomorrow, and the last date for submitting the application is February 24, 2020. However, the application fee can be paid until February 27, 2020, until 3: 30 pm.

CBSE will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

CBSE CTET 2020 Application fee:

Candidates from the general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for either Paper 1 or 2, and Rs 1200 for both paper 1 and 2. While the applicant from SC/ST/PwD category, the application fee is Rs 500 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both paper 1 and 2.

CBSE CTET 2020 Eligibility criteria:

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes I-V:

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*. OR “Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)”

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII:

•Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

•Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

OR

•Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

•Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

OR

•Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed.

The CTET exam has two papers. Paper-I is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5. Paper-II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they will be required to sit for both papers I and II.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘CTET 2020 application form’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, register yourself and go back to the login page

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

8.Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

9.Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.