GATE 2025 Registration: The registration-cum-application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will begin tomorrow, August 28. Eligible candidates who want to take the examination can submit their forms at gate2025.iitr.ac. after the window is opened. GATE 2025 registration begins tomorrow on gate2025.iitr.ac.in, details here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule of GATE 2024-related activities, the application window will be closed on September 26. However, candidates will have the option to apply for the test beyond this deadline – up to October 7 – if they pay a late fee.

GATE 2025: All you need to know about the exam pattern, opportunities and more

The application process for the GATE 2025 was previously scheduled to begin on August 24 but it was later postponed. This postponement of the application window will not have any impact on the other dates, including the examination schedule.

The test will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025, and in two shifts on all exam days.

A candidate can take up to two papers of GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: How to apply for the test?

Go to the official website of GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Open the GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Provide the requested information and submitit. Yout login details will be generated.

Now, login to your account and proceed to fill the application form.

Enter your details, upload documents and pay the exam fee.

Once done, submit the form.

Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for further needs.

The application fee of GATE 2025 is ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates if they apply during the regular period. During the extended period, the application fee for these candidates is ₹1,400.

For all other candidates, the application fee during the regular period is ₹1,800, and it is ₹2,300 during the extended period.