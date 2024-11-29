Punjab School Education Board will conduct PSTET 2024 examination on December 1, 2024. The PSTET admit card has been released and is available on the official website of PSEB PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in. PSTET 2024 exam on December 1, admit card link available at pstet.pseb.ac.in

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper 2.

In the paper, I will have questions about Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. A total of 150 questions will be asked of 1 mark each.

Paper 2 will include questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Science, Social studies, Art and Craft, Physical Education, Home Science, Urdu, Music, Sanskrit, and any other teacher. A total of 150 questions will be asked, each worth 1 mark.

To enter the examination center, the candidate must present their admit card (with scanned photograph and signature) and photo ID. If a candidate does not have a scanned photograph on his admit card, he/she will paste the photograph on his admit card and get the photograph verified by a gazette officer or the principal of the government senior secondary school.

PSTET 2024 admit card: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on PSTET 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Pen, blank paper, mobile phone, smart watch, use/carrying of radio, calculator or any other electronic device are not allowed inside the examination center. The ball pen will be given to the candidates at the examination centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.