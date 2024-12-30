Registration for CSIR NET December 2024 exam ends today, direct link to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration-cum-application window for the joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 examination today, December 30, at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET December 2024 registration ends today, direct link to apply

This examination determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and PhD admissions (JRF+Assistant professor, Assistant professor+PhD, and PhD admission only).

Direct link to apply

The test will be administered in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the official notification, the fee payment window will close on December 31. The correction window will open on January 1 and close on January 2, 2025.

Also read: UGC NET admit card for January 3 exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2025.

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes, in which candidates will answer objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The paper will be bi-lingual (English and Hindi).

There are five test papers in CSIR NET:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences and

Physical Sciences

Details of course code, eligibility criteria, paper pattern, etc., are available in the information bulletin.

The application fee is ₹1,150 for general, ₹600 for general-EWS and OBC NCL, and ₹325 for SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender candidates.

Things to know before applying

A candidate can submit only one application.

NTA will take strict action against anyone who submit more than one application, even at a later stage.

NTA has asked candidates to go through the information bulletin before applying and ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria.

The exam fee should be paid online only through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI.

Candidates should ensure that they use only their own or parents/guardians phone number and email address as all information/communication will be sent via email or SMS.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.