UGC NET admit card for January 3 exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2024 08:27 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card: January 3 exam candidates can download the admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 3, 2025. Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to a message displayed on the login window, the admit card for other exam days will be released later.

Also read: UGC NET: Tamil Nadu minister writes to Pradhan to reschedule exam considering Pongal

The test for 85 subjects will be held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16.

On the first day, the test will be held for Public Administration and Education subjects in the first shift and for Economics/ Rural Economics /Cooperation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics / Museology & Conservation subjects in the second shift.

Also read: UGC NET June 2024 certificate released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

Candidates who will appear for these subjects can download their admit cards using application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link

UGC NET admit card download link

How to download UGC NET admit card for January 3 exam

  1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Open the UGC NET admit card download link given on the home page.
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Log in to your account and download the admit card.

The commission previously released city intimation slips which informed candidates about the cities where exam centres will be located.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know the exam centre address, reporting time, exam day instructions, etc. There is also an undertaking form along with the admit card. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking) to the exam venue.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is any error in the details contained in the admit card, s/he can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Exam and College Guide
