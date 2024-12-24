UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip out for January 3 exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip. Candidates who want to appear for UGC – NET December 2024 Examination on January 3 can download the city intimation slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

UGC NET December 2024 examination will be held from January 3 to January 16, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test mode in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

The official notice reads, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET December 2024. The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET December 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 24th December 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein.”

UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip: How to download

To download the UGC NET city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.