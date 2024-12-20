UGC NET December 2024 subject wise exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December 2024 subject wise examination schedule. Candidates who want to appear for UGC NET December examination can check the schedule on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Exam News 2024 Live Updates UGC NET December 2024 subject wise exam schedule out, check dates here (Hindustan Times)

The official notice reads, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT, mode from 03rd January 2025 to 16th January 2025.”

The examination will be held from January 3 to January 16, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

UGC NET December 2024 subject wise exam schedule: How to download

To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2024 subject wise exam schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The notification regarding intimation of UGC NET 2024 City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website in prior to 08 days of Exam.

The Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC - NET December 2024, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.