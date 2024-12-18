Where, how to check UGC NET exam city slip 2024 when released- Live Updates Here
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has not released the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 yet. When released, candidates can check the NTA UGC NET December city intimation slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The date and time of release of NTA UGC NET exam city slip have not been announced yet....Read More
The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025. The exam duration is 180 minutes. The UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.
Paper I will have 50 questions for 100 marks. The questions in Paper I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate and Paper II will have 100 questions for 200 marks. This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.
The admit card will be released after the city intimation slip has been issued. Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET exam city slip, direct link and more.
How to download UGC NET exam city slip 2024?
Visit the official website of UGC NET.
Click on UGC NET exam city slip 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
Check the city intimation slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NTA UGC NET 2024 marking scheme here
(a) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(b) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(c) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(d) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(e) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one of the most appropriate options as correct answer.
UGC NET December 2024 medium of question paper
The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
Why is UGC NET conducted?
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.
UGC NET December 2024 admit card details
About UGC NET December 2024 exam papers
UGC NET 2024 exam pattern
UGC NET December 2024 exam dates
The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025.
List of websites to check for NTA UGC NET city intimation slip
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnetdec24.ntaonline.in
Where to check UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024 when released?
UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024 date and time not announced
NTA has not announced the UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024 date and time yet.