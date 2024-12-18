Where, how to check UGC NET exam city slip 2024 when released- Live Updates Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has not released the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 yet. When released, candidates can check the NTA UGC NET December city intimation slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The date and time of release of NTA UGC NET exam city slip have not been announced yet....Read More

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025. The exam duration is 180 minutes. The UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

Paper I will have 50 questions for 100 marks. The questions in Paper I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate and Paper II will have 100 questions for 200 marks. This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

The admit card will be released after the city intimation slip has been issued. Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET exam city slip, direct link and more.