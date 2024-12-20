Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 releasing date announced at slprbassam.in, check notice here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has announced Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 releasing date. Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can check the notice on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 releasing date announced, check notice here

As per the official notice, the admit card will be released on December 23, 2024 at 11 am for these notifications posted below:

144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/SI (UB)/646/2023/58 dated 06-10-2023. 51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions in pursuance of Advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/SI (AB)/CDO Bn./647/2023/79 dated 06-10-2023. 7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/SI (C)/APRO/650/2023/80 dated 06- 10-2023 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/ADC & CDD /642/2023/78 dated 06-10-2023.

The written test for the above mentioned posts will be held on January 5, 2025. Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the Examination by logging in to the SLPRB website and entering their application number, name and date of birth.

Candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by the Government such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination. They must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.