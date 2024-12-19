The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for CS Executive Entrance Test can find the link to apply through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is April 15, 2025. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for Class 12 can apply.

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on your communication skills to score well

The ICSI CS May examination will be held on May 3, 2025, in remote proctored mode. It will last 120 minutes and consist of 200-mark questions. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The examination syllabus comprises 50 marks for Business Communication, 50 marks for Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, 50 marks for Economic and Business Environment, and 50 marks for Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

ICSI CSEET May 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on latest updates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration link.

Click on the link and enter the registration details.

Once done, login to the page and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹2000/-. The fee should be paid through online mode.

Meanwhile, ICSI CS executive and professional course examination will begin on December 21 and will end on December 30, 2024. The admit card link for old and new syllabus is available on the official website of ICSI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.