Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on your communication skills to score well

Communication skills give students and professionals an edge over their peers. To score well in exams or to climb up the career ladder, it always helps to have strong language skills. Communication skills give students and professionals an edge over their peers.(Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Tawdry (Adjective)

Meaning: showy but cheap and of poor quality

Example: They were once looked down upon as the tawdry poor relations of the fashion industry

Terse (Adjective)

Meaning: sparing in the use of words; abrupt

Example: The author favours short, spare sentences and a terse descriptive style

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word skills to score well in exams

Tenuous (Adjective)

Meaning: very weak or slight

Example: The tenuous link between interest rates and investment

Tangential (Adjective)

Meaning: diverging from a previous course or line; erratic

Example: The reforms were tangential to efforts to maintain a basic standard of life

Stint (Verb)

Meaning: supply a very ungenerous or inadequate amount of (something)

Example: She's finishing her stint with accounts

Sycophant (Noun)

Meaning: a person who acts obsequiously towards someone important in order to gain advantage

Example: Because he is high-ranking, he's surrounded by sycophants

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word skills to score well in exams

Surreptitious (Adjective)

Meaning: kept secret, especially because it would not be approved of

Example: low wages were supplemented by surreptitious payments from tradesmen

Stingy (Adjective)

Meaning: mean; ungenerous

Example: His boss is stingy and idle

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Know what you are trying to achieve and don't __________ on the preparation. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Stint, Stingy) Thin-sections were made in the transverse, radial, and tangential planes. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Tangential, Sycophant) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Surreptitious? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Tenuous?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on improving your word power to succeed in competitive exams

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)