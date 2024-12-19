IBSAT 2024 application deadline extended to December 23, direct link and important details here

ICFAI Business School has extended the deadline to apply for IBSAT 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the examination can submit their applications by December 23, 2024. IBSAT 2024 application deadline has been extended to December 23. Apply via direct link here.

Prior to this, the application window was originally scheduled to close on December 18, 2024, as per the official website.

IBSAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2025. The results are expected in the first week of January 2025.

It is an online aptitude test conducted for students seeking admission to the MBA / PhD programs of IBS Bengaluru and IBS Hyderabad. The exam comprises of a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions, spanning 2 hours.

It may be mentioned here that the process for application is common for admission to MBA/PGPM program at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune campuses and PhD program (full-time/part time) at IBS Hyderabad campus.

Application fee:

To apply, candidates will need to pay an online application fee of ₹1800.

Eligibility criteria

Following is the eligibility criteria for candidates who are seeking admission for any of the programs mentioned below:

2-year Management Program:

Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks with medium of instruction as English.

Applicants should have completed a minimum of 15 years of education (on 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis).

Candidates not possessing graduation certificates from English medium institutes will need to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score by May 31, 2025.

Applicants in their final year bachelor’s degree course are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their graduation requirements (including practical examinations / viva / assignments) before May 31, 2025.

In such cases, the admission will remain provisional until they produce marks sheets and degree certificates establishing their eligibility. The last date for submission of proof of graduation is November 01, 2025.

Eligibility criteria will be checked from August, 2025 onwards.

PhD Program in Management (Full-time/For working Executives):

Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks with medium of instruction as English and

Post Graduation in Management (full time with specialization in Marketing/ Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Operations from an UGC approved University) with 55% and above marks. Or,

Post-graduation (full-time) in Economics, Commerce, Psychology, Sociology, Public Administration, Statistics, and Mathematics or in an allied discipline from a UGC recognized University in India or abroad with 55% and above marks. Candidates who are offered admission are required to undertake the first-year MBA courses as a prerequisite to continue in the PhD Program. Or,

A Professional qualification such as CFA/ CA/ CWA/ CS with 55% and above marks.

PhD Program in Economics (Full-time)

Graduation with 50% and above marks and Post-graduation in Economics or allied discipline with 55% and above marks.

Applicants should have completed a minimum of 17 years of regular education (on 10+2+3+2 or 10+2+4+2 basis).

Candidates not meeting the eligibility criteria of English medium in graduation and/ or post graduation have to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score by May 31, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates who have qualified based on IBSAT 2024/ GMATTM /NMAT by GMACTM/CAT/XAT score will be called for the selection process which is scheduled to take place from February 15th to 24th, 2025, at the IBS Hyderabad campus in Hyderabad.

The selection process comprises of Micro Presentation and Personal Interview. The former is aimed at providing a focused assessment of a candidate's communication and presentation skills, along with their ability to think and organize thoughts quickly, the official website stated.

An overview of Micro Presentation

Candidates will need to select a number between 1 and 100. Each number corresponds to a pre-assigned topic.

Upon selecting a number, the candidate is provided with the corresponding topic.

They will have 1 minute to prepare and then deliver a 3-minute presentation.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.