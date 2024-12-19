JAC Jharkhand board 10th, 12th exam 2025 datesheet released, check schedule here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi has released the datesheet of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025. Candidates can download the full timetable from the official website of JAC at jacexamportal.in. Jharkhand JAC board examination datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 is out. (HT file)

As per the schedule, JAC Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025 will begin on February 11 and conclude on March 3, 2025. The examination for Class 10 in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, whereas Class 12 examinations will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The detailed scheduled is given below:

Schedule for Jharkhand board 10th, 12th exam 2025.

The admit cards for the secondary examination (Class 10), 2025 will be released on January 25, 2025 and for the intermediate examination, 2025 will be released from January 28, 2025 on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

The practical examination for secondary examinations will be conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

School principals will need to obtain the question paper of the practical examination from the office of the District Education Officer of the concerned February 28 to March 3, 2025.

The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025 in both shifts.

The schools/colleges will maintain the marks of practical and internal assessment for the Secondary and Intermediate Examination, 2025 online through the Council's website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac, the JAC stated.