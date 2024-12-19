MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here

State Education Centre, Madhya Pradesh has released MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet. The Class 5 and Class 8 timetable can be checked on the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in. MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here (Getty Images)

As per the datasheet, the Class 5 annual examination will begin on February 24 and end on March 1, 2025, in a single shift—from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will begin with the first language and conclude with the second language.

Class 8 annual examination will begin on February 24 and will conclude on March 5, 2025. The examination will commence with first language paper and will end with third language paper. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, MP Board Class 10, 12 datesheets have been released. As per the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examination will begin on February 27 and end on March 19, 2025. The MP Board Class 12 examination will begin on February 25 and end on March 25, 2025. The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The practical examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 10 and will end on March 15, 2025.