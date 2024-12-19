Menu Explore
MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 19, 2024 09:06 AM IST

MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet have been released. The timetable is given here. 

State Education Centre, Madhya Pradesh has released MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet. The Class 5 and Class 8 timetable can be checked on the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in.

MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here (Getty Images)
MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here (Getty Images)

As per the datasheet, the Class 5 annual examination will begin on February 24 and end on March 1, 2025, in a single shift—from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will begin with the first language and conclude with the second language.

UP Board model question papers for Class 10, 12 available at upmsp.edu.in, download via direct link here

Class 8 annual examination will begin on February 24 and will conclude on March 5, 2025. The examination will commence with first language paper and will end with third language paper. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to download MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet

MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MPBSE 10th, 12th exam time table out at mpbse.nic.in, check here

Meanwhile, MP Board Class 10, 12 datesheets have been released. As per the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examination will begin on February 27 and end on March 19, 2025. The MP Board Class 12 examination will begin on February 25 and end on March 25, 2025. The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The practical examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 10 and will end on March 15, 2025.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
