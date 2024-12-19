XAT Administration will release XAT Admit Card 2025 on December 20, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

XAT 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination will be conducted across the country at various cities. This year 34 new test cities have been added.

The examination will comprise of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections to be included are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

A total of 26 questions will be asked in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM) and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). For Part 2 General Knowledge (GK), about 20 questions will be asked.

XAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

All the candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card can following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score from the General Knowledge (GK) section will be exclusively utilized by XLRI Jamshedpur for its final selection process. This year, the Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) will be administered during the Group Discussion & Personal Interview (GD / PI) processes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.