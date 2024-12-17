REET 2024: Won't allow modifications later, submit exam forms after checking properly, says RBSE

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has appealed to candidates applying for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 to submit their application forms only after thorough scrutiny, stating that they will not be allowed to modify their responses later. Candidates applying for REET 2024 have been appealed to submit their applications after thorough scrutiny as no modifications will be allowed once the form is submitted. (Representational image/Unsplash)

As per the RBSE, once the online application is locked, it won’t be possible to make any changes at the candidates’ level. Therefore, they must ensure that all the information they have furnished is correct, clear, and as per records.

In an official notice, the RBSE informed that 5,957 applications had been received for REET 2024 till Tuesday evening, out of which 1,722 candidates have opted for level one and 4,235 selected level two.

Also read: REET 2024 registration begins at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Additionally, 125 candidates have applied for the examination at both levels.

Notably, registrations for REET 2024 is underway and will conclude on January 15, 2024. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To apply, candidates will need to pay an online application fee of ₹550 each for levels one and two. Those who want to apply for both levels will need to pay a fee of ₹750.

Also read: CBSE files police complaint against 2 Delhi schools, says they submitted forged land certificates

Meanwhile, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

As informed by RBSE Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma, the examination will be held at every district headquarters under strict security arrangements. CCTV cameras will be installed at the exam centres and special teams will be deployed for monitoring, the secretary informed.

Also read: RRB RPF SI Answer Key 2024 released, objection window closes on December 22; check official notice here

Here’s how to register for REET 2024

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for REET 2024.

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on REET 2025 registration link available

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Log in to your account by entering your credentials.

Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.