Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has started the REET 2024 registration process on December 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2024 registration begins at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is January 15, 2025. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

REET 2024: How to register online

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on REET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to appear for Level 1 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee, candidates who want to appear for Level 2 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee and candidates who want to appear for Level 1 and 2 will have to pay ₹750/- as application fee.

REET 2024 examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 1 mark each. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours prior to the commencement of the examination. There is no negative marking in this exam.

The admit card will be available on the official website for download from 4 pm onwards on February 19, 2025. Depending on the available resources, information related to admit card can also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) on mobile number. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.