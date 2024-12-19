Direct link to download AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2024 from mat.aima.in, important details here

All India Management Association, AIMA, has released the Admit Cards for MAT December 2024 exam. Candidates who are appearing for the second CBT (Computer-Best Test) of Management Aptitude Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2024 is out on mat.aima.in. Candidates download via the direct link given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their registered email address and password on the login module.

Notably, the CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Prior to this, the CBT 1 was conducted on December 7 and the Paper-Based Test or PBT was held on December 14, 2024.

Also read: UPSSSC X-Ray technician 2024 provisional answer key released at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to file objections here

As per the official schedule, the AIMA MAT December 2024 results will likely be released by the first week of January 2025 on the official website.

Also read: DSE Haryana directs schools in Faridabad to conduct classes for students up to 9th and 11th in hybrid mode

Registrations for MAT December 2024 exam began on September 6 on the official website at mat.aima.in. To be eligible for the examination, candidates were required to meet the following criteria:

Candidates were required to be a graduate in any discipline. Final-year students of graduate courses could also apply.

Besides, the application fee for MAT December 2024 was ₹2100. Candidates could opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1500.

The Management Aptitude Test is a popular and trusted national-level entrance exam that serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide. It is approved by the Ministry of Education and is accepted by over 600 esteemed B-schools in India.

Also read: MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here

AIMA MAT 2024 CBT 2 admit card: Here's how to download

To download the AIMA MAT December 2024 admit card for CBT 2, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2024 at mat.aima.in. On the home page, go to the login section for candidates. Enter your credentials (registered email and password), and click on submit. Your AIMA MAT 2024 Admit Card for CBT 2 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.