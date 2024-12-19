UPSSSC X-Ray technician 2024 provisional answer key released at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to file objections here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee, UPSSSC, has released the X-Ray Technician Mains exam 2024 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC X-ray technician 2024 provisional answer key is out at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections via the direct link given here.

Notably, the X-Ray Technician (General Selection) Main Examination 2024 was conducted in Lucknow on December 15, 2024.

The UPSSSC, in its letter, has also provided a link tor candidates who want to challenge the answer key. The letter states that if any candidate wants to raise an objection to the Provisional Answer Key, he/she can register their objection online by visiting the following link.

The steps to raise objections, as prescribed by the UPSSSC, are as follows:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates need to login to the objection window by entering their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Select the question against which objection has to be raised and register it. They can select the type of objection from the dropdown menu visible beside the respective question in the objection window.

Candidates can submit one or more objections and can also view the Objection summary report by clicking on the "view objection summary" option.

Candidates can also take print of the objection summary by clicking on the print icon.

Candidates will have to provide the justification/reference in the corresponding "text box" provided against the objection raised.

Candidates will need to pay an online fee of ₹ 100 per objection for successful submission of objection by clicking on the option provided in the "view objection summary" tab.

No addition/modification will be allowed in the objections raised once the payment process is completed successfully.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSSSC.