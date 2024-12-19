DSE Haryana directs schools in Faridabad to conduct classes for students up to 9th and 11th in hybrid mode

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana has directed all schools (government and private) to conduct classes in schools for students up to Class 9 and 11 in “Hybrid Mode” with immediate effect. DSE Haryana has asked d all schools (government and private) to conduct classes in schools for students up to Class 9 and 11 in “Hybrid Mode” with immediate effect. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The latest move comes in line with the provisions of Stage IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which is aimed at addressing the worsening air quality index in the Delhi-NCR region.

The official notice reads, “In reference to the subject cited above, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas in its order F. no. 120017/27/GRAP/2021/CAQM dated 16/12/2024 (copy enclosed) has decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the latest GRAP Schedule as issued by the Commission vide its order died 13.12.2024 be implemented with immediate effect in right earnest by all agencies in entire NCR, in addition to the actions under Stage-1 to Stage-III of the revised GRAP Schedule (December, 2024) already in force.”

“Accordingly, all the Heads of Schools of Govt. and Private Schools of Faridabad and Gurugram district of the State are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a 'Hybrid Mode' i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the notice added.

It may be mentioned here that the air quality in Delhi remained ‘severe’ on Thursday with the AQI recorded 450 in the early hours.

Furthermore, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 5°C on Thursday, which was three degrees below normal.