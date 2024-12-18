Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE REET 2024 to be conducted amid strict security arrangements, over 29,000 candidates register till Dec 18 evening

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2024 08:41 PM IST

REET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2024 in two shifts amid strict security arrangements. Read details below. 

Rajasthan Board of Second Education, RBSE, is taking all precautions to ensure the smooth conduct of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024. Highlighting the security arrangements, Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that there will be adequate security arrangements during the exam. For instance, the board will monitor sensitive and highly sensitive examination centers with CCTV and videography.

Strict security arrangements will be in place for REET 2024 examination. (Santosh Kumar/HT file image)
Strict security arrangements will be in place for REET 2024 examination. (Santosh Kumar/HT file image)

Also read: AP Police constable exam 2024 Admit Card for PET, PMT released at slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link to download here

Scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2024 in two shifts, the exam will also be monitored by special flying squads, the RBSE said.

Candidates, on their part, are required to put their updated photographs on the application forms that should not be more than three months old. The photographs will then be matched with the candidates on the day of the exam at the allotted centres.

Also read: BRABU Part 3 results 2024 declared at brabu.net, direct link to check and important details here

The board said it will take strict action in case any instance of impersonation is reported.

As informed by the board, a total of 29,308 applications were received till Wednesday evening. Of these,1035 applicants have applied to take the exam at both the levels.

Also read: ICAI CA Final results 2024 expected on December 26, says Dhiraj Khandelwal; here's how to download when released

Earlier, the board had appealed to candidates applying for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 to submit their application forms only after thorough scrutiny, stating that they will not be allowed to modify their responses later.

When applying, candidates will need to pay an online application fee of 550 each for levels one and two. Those who want to apply for both levels will need to pay a fee of 750.

The deadline to apply for REET 2024 is January 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar is scheduled to visit Ajmer on Thursday, December 19, 2024 wherein he will hold a review meeting with RBSE officials around 10 AM at the board office.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On