RBSE REET 2024 to be conducted amid strict security arrangements, over 29,000 candidates register till Dec 18 evening

Rajasthan Board of Second Education, RBSE, is taking all precautions to ensure the smooth conduct of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024. Highlighting the security arrangements, Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that there will be adequate security arrangements during the exam. For instance, the board will monitor sensitive and highly sensitive examination centers with CCTV and videography. Strict security arrangements will be in place for REET 2024 examination. (Santosh Kumar/HT file image)

Scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2024 in two shifts, the exam will also be monitored by special flying squads, the RBSE said.

Candidates, on their part, are required to put their updated photographs on the application forms that should not be more than three months old. The photographs will then be matched with the candidates on the day of the exam at the allotted centres.

The board said it will take strict action in case any instance of impersonation is reported.

As informed by the board, a total of 29,308 applications were received till Wednesday evening. Of these,1035 applicants have applied to take the exam at both the levels.

Earlier, the board had appealed to candidates applying for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 to submit their application forms only after thorough scrutiny, stating that they will not be allowed to modify their responses later.

When applying, candidates will need to pay an online application fee of ₹550 each for levels one and two. Those who want to apply for both levels will need to pay a fee of ₹750.

The deadline to apply for REET 2024 is January 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar is scheduled to visit Ajmer on Thursday, December 19, 2024 wherein he will hold a review meeting with RBSE officials around 10 AM at the board office.