ICAI CA Final results 2024 expected on December 26, says Dhiraj Khandelwal; here's how to download when released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will tentatively announce the ICAI CA final results by December 26, 2024. This was informed by CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal in his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 18. When released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official websites of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. ICAI CA November 2024 results are expected to be out by December 26, 2024, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal said on X. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Taking to X, Khandelwal wrote, “The ICAI Final results are expected in the last week of December and the likely date of result may be 26th by evening.”

To download the results, candidates will need to enter their details such as application number and roll number in the space provided on the login module.

Notably, the ICAI CA November 2024 examination was conducted on November 3, 5 and 7 for Group 1, whereas for Group 2, it was held on November 9, 11, 13, and 14.

To pass the examination, candidates are required to score 40 percent in each section and 50 percent in aggregate.

ICAI CA Foundation November results 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Foundation November 2024 results:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check CA Foundation course results.

Enter your login credentials (roll number and application number), and click on submit.

Your CA Foundation results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.