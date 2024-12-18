Round 1, 2 resignation window for NEET PG counselling 2024 open, notice on Round 3 seats out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has opened the resignation window for those NEET PG 2024 candidates who want to opt out from Round 1 and Round 2 seats. Candidates who wish to resign from their seats can do so on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Round 1, 2 resignation window for NEET PG counselling 2024 is now open.

Candidates must note that the window to resign from Round 1 and Round 2 seats will be closed on December 26, 2024, up to 6 PM.

Notably, the decision has been taken by the MCC following requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons.

The official notice reads, “MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 04:00 PM of 17.12.2024 upto 06:00 P.M of 26.12.2024.”

Important instructions to keep in mind:

Candidates who have been freshly allotted Round-2 seats but want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Those candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat, states MCC.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’, as per the MCC.

Meanwhile, the MCC opened the intramcc portal for the contribution of seats for Round 3 of PG counselling 2024 all participating PG Institutes (AIQ/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Central Institutes).

Check the official notice here.

The deadline for such participating institutes to contribute their seats is December 12, 2024 up to 5 PM.

The MCC stated that institutes where there has been an increase of seats by NMC after the completion of Round 2 counselling 2024 can contribute to the additional seats/ new seats on the portal.

However, the MCC also urged institutes to not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-2 due to ‘Non Reporting’/ ‘Cancellation’/ ‘Resignation’ or those which have already been contributed in earlier rounds.