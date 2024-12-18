Menu Explore
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling ends tomorrow, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2024 02:22 PM IST

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling window will close tomorrow. The direct link is given below.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, will close the NEET PG counselling 2024 round 2 choice-filling window on Thursday, December 19. Eligible candidates who applied for counselling can select their choices on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling will end on December 19, 2024.
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling will end on December 19, 2024.

Direct link for NEET PG counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling

As per the official schedule, the Round-2 Provisional Seat Allotment Order will be published on December 23, 2024, and candidates can download it till December 26, 2024.

The Document Verification/Admission for round 2 will be carried out from December 24 to December 26, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 registration-cum-choice filling window for round 1 opened from November 25, 2024.

The last date to register online and choice filling for round 1 was November 27, 2024 and round 1 provisional seat allotment order was published on November 30, 2024.

The document verification process for round 1 was carried out from December 1 to 4, 2024.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling steps

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below for round 2 choice filling.

  • Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling link
  • Enter your registered details on the login module and click on submit.
  • Fill in your preferred choices on the next page.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BCECEB.

