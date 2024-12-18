Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling ends tomorrow, direct link here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, will close the NEET PG counselling 2024 round 2 choice-filling window on Thursday, December 19. Eligible candidates who applied for counselling can select their choices on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling will end on December 19, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the Round-2 Provisional Seat Allotment Order will be published on December 23, 2024, and candidates can download it till December 26, 2024.

Also read: AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling schedule out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check dates here

The Document Verification/Admission for round 2 will be carried out from December 24 to December 26, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 registration-cum-choice filling window for round 1 opened from November 25, 2024.

The last date to register online and choice filling for round 1 was November 27, 2024 and round 1 provisional seat allotment order was published on November 30, 2024.

Also read: RRB Technician exam 2024 begins tomorrow, here are important points all candidates must remember

The document verification process for round 1 was carried out from December 1 to 4, 2024.

Also read: UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling steps

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below for round 2 choice filling.

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling link

Enter your registered details on the login module and click on submit.

Fill in your preferred choices on the next page.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BCECEB.