UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Engineer and other posts can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts begins, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 604 posts. The registration process begins on December 17 and will conclude on January 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1984 and not later than July 01, 2003.

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of prelims examination, main examination and interview. Only such candidates will be admitted to the Main Examination who are declared successful in Preliminary Examination. Only such candidates will be called for interview who are declared successful on the basis of the Main Examination.

All original certificates shall be verified at the time of Interview. Candidates will also be required to furnish four passport size Photographs, two unattested and two attested by their Head of Department or Head of the Institution where they have received last education or by a Gazetted Officer at the time of Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/other Backward classes is ₹125/-, for SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹65/- and Persons with disabilities, the application fee is ₹25/-.