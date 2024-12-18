DU Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 137 Non Teaching posts at du.ac.in, direct link here

Delhi University has started the registration process for Non Teaching posts on December 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant and other posts can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is December 27, 2024. DU Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 137 Non Teaching posts, direct link

This recruitment drive will fill 137 posts in the organization, including 11 posts of Assistant Registrar, 46 posts of Senior Assistant, and 80 posts of Assistant.

DU Recruitment 2024: How to register

Candidates who want to apply can check the eligibility criteria and follow the steps below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Go to Latest updates and then search for non teaching posts link.

Once found, click on that link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online application link.

Again a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the General/Unreserved category is ₹1000/-, for OBC (NCL), EWS, and Female category candidates, ₹800/-, and for SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, ₹600/-. The fee should be paid online. Once paid, fees will not be refunded under any circumstances.

The candidate's declaration in the Online Registration or application Form will be provisionally declared eligible to appear in the Recruitment Examination. However, preliminary scrutiny will be made based on the information provided in the application form before the results are declared. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.