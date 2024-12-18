NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in, direct link to register here

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The direct link to apply is given below. NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 posts, direct link to apply(NIACL)

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 Assistant posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17, 2024. The last date to apply is January 1, 2025. Read below for important dates, eligibility and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 17, 2024

Closing date of application: January 1, 2025

Tier I (Preliminary) Online Examination: January 27, 2025

Tier II (Main) Online Examination: March 2, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Candidate should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 01/12/2024.

Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional Language of the State / UT against the vacancies for which a candidate wishes to apply, is essential.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on 01/12/2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/12/1994 and not later than 01/12/2003 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of online tests (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.

Application Fees

The application fee for SC / ST / PwBD / EXS is ₹100/- and the application fee for all other candidates is ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using only Debit Cards (Rupay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets.