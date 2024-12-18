NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in, direct link to register here
NIACL will recruit candidates for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply at newindia.co.in.
The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The direct link to apply is given below.
This recruitment drive will fill up 500 Assistant posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17, 2024. The last date to apply is January 1, 2025. Read below for important dates, eligibility and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: December 17, 2024
- Closing date of application: January 1, 2025
- Tier I (Preliminary) Online Examination: January 27, 2025
- Tier II (Main) Online Examination: March 2, 2025
Eligibility Criteria
A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Candidate should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 01/12/2024.
Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional Language of the State / UT against the vacancies for which a candidate wishes to apply, is essential.
The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on 01/12/2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/12/1994 and not later than 01/12/2003 (both days inclusive).
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of online tests (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.
Application Fees
The application fee for SC / ST / PwBD / EXS is ₹100/- and the application fee for all other candidates is ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using only Debit Cards (Rupay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets.
