DU Recruitment 2024: Registration for 137 Assistant & other posts begins on December 18 at du.ac.in

Delhi University has invited applications for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 137 posts in the organization. DU Recruitment 2024: Registration for 137 Non-Teaching posts begins on Dec 18

The registration process will begin on December 18 and will close on December 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Registrar: 11 posts

Senior Assistant: 46 posts

Assistant: 80 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Assistant Registrar: The process of Recruitment shall be carried in two stages: Stage 1: Shortlisting of applicants on the basis of a preliminary test (Multiple Choice Question - MCQ based). Stage 2: Selection of candidates based on Examination (Main) followed by Interview/Personality Test.

Senior Assistant and Assistant: The process of Recruitment shall be carried in two stages: Stage 1: Shortlisting of applicants on the basis of a preliminary test (Multiple Choice Question - MCQ based). Stage 2: Selection of candidates based on Examination (Main) followed by Skill Test.

The question paper for Preliminary, Examination (Main) and Skill Test would be bilingual (English and Hindi) and the applicant will have the option to respond in either of the languages.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General/Unreserved category is ₹1000/-, for OBC (NCL), EWS, and Female category candidates, ₹800/-, and for SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, ₹600/-. The fee should be paid online. Once paid, fees will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.