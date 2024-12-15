BPSSC Bihar ASI Recruitment 2024: Registration for 305 posts begins on December 17 at bpssc.bih.gov.in

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has invited applications for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts in Home (Police) Dept. Govt. of Bihar. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the link on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization. Police personnel march outside Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

The registration process will begin on December 17 and will close on January 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification to apply for the post is Intermediate or Class 12 pass.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years for general category candidates. For OBC category candidates the age limit should be between 18 to 27 for male gender and 18 to 28 for female gender. SC, ST age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test. The written test will comprise two papers- Paper I will have 100 questions and a maximum mark of 100, and Paper 2 will have 100 questions and a maximum mark of 200.

Based on marks obtained in the written examination, successful candidates will be selected 06 times the vacancy, reservation category wise, dictation etc will be checked for eligibility. In case of non-availability of sufficient number of successful candidates, the Commission may reduce the said ratio suitably.

The merit list of finally successful candidates for selection for appointment to the above posts will be prepared reservation category wise on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, and Unreserved Class natives of Bihar state and candidates from outside the state, irrespective of categories, will have to pay ₹700/- as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe category native of Bihar state, female candidates of all classes/categories native of the state and disabled persons of all categories will have to pay ₹400/- as application fee.