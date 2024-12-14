Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment notice for 575 posts out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, has released recruitment notice for 575 posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can submit their applications from January 12, 2025 on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment notice for 575 posts has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The deadline to submit applications is February 10, 2025.

To be eligible to apply, prospective candidates should be not less that 21 years and not more than 40 years of age as of July 1, 2025.

There is however relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

While applying, candidates need to pay an application fee. The application fee for general candidates is ₹600, whereas it is ₹400 for candidates belonging to reserved categories such as scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, PwBD, and more.

Selection process in brief:

The selection process for the post of Assistant Professor will consist of a written exam as well as an interview. The written test will carry 200 marks, and qualifying candidates will need to take an interview.

Here’s how to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, go to the RPSC Online tab and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.

Enter your details to register yourself.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notice mentioned above or visit official website.