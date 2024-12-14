JNVST Class 6 entrance exam admit card 2025 released at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, released the JNVST Class 6 entrance examination admit cards (summer bound) 2025. The hall tickets can downloaded from the official website at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 entrance exam admit card 2025 has been released at navodaya.gov.in.

To download the admit cards, students will need to enter the registration number and date of birth in the space provided.

Notably, the entrance examination will be conducted in two phase - on January 18, 2025, and April 12, 2025. On both days, the examination will be held at 11:30 AM.

The exam on January 18 will be held in states that include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry.

Likewise, on April 18, the exam will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

JNVST Class 6 admit card (summer bound) 2025: Here's how to download

The JNVST Class 6 admit card can be downloaded by using the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in. Click on the link titled “Click here to download the admit cards for class VI JNVST 2025 (Summer Bound)” available on the home page. Enter your credentials (registration number and date of birth) on the log in module and click on submit. The JNVST Class 6 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NVS.