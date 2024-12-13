MRIIRS secures gold category distinction in the Times Higher Education’s Online Learning Rankings 2024

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), secured the Gold Category distinction in the Times Higher Education’s Online Learning Rankings 2024. . Times Higher Education’s inaugural Online Learning Rankings 2024 evaluates higher-education institutions providing quality online education globally

“Being recognized with the Gold Standard highlights our dedication in creating learning experiences that prepare students for the future and help them excel in a rapidly evolving world. We strive to continuously improve online education,” said Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI).

“Reaching this milestone reflects our efforts to offer high-quality education through innovative digital platforms that provide personalized and resource-rich learning experiences,” said Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI.

MRIIRS secured a score of 60/100 across Resources, Engagement, Outcomes, and Teaching parameters in the rankings. Times Higher Education’s inaugural Online Learning Rankings 2024 evaluates higher-education institutions providing quality online education globally, mentioned the press release.

“This accolade is a testament to our innovative teaching practices and robust digital infrastructure, which have enabled us to deliver high-quality, learner-centric education,” said Dr Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS.

“Technology is the driver to innovation and global success. I am proud of the institution for leading the way and making world-class education accessible to all,” said Rajiv Kapoor, MD & CEO, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

