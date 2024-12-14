SSC GD Final Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check merit list, cut off marks here

The Staff Selection Commission has published the SSC GD Final Result 2024. Candidates who appeared in physical exam and document verification process can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD Final Result 2024 has been declared at ssc.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the final result, a total of 4891 female candidates and 39375 male candidates have been selected by the commission for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.

Additionally, the final results of 845 candidates have been kept withheld due to court orders/suspected malpractices.

As per the commission, the detailed marks of all selected and not-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

Worth mentioning here, the selection process consisted of the following stages:

Computer Based Examination (CBE) Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Medical Examination Document Verification.

The SSC GD recruitment drive aims to fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates were conducted from September 23, 2024, onwards across the country at various centres.

SSC GD Final Result 2024: Here’s how to download

To check the final result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link titled “Recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 – Declaration of Final Result”

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.