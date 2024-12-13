O.P. Jindal Global University secures a spot in gold category in Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) secured a spot in the gold category in Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024. Among those awarded gold, India’s O.P. Jindal Global University achieves the best outcomes score

THE Online Learning Rankings, which is the first attempt to measure online learning on a global basis, relies on four parameters – resources, engagement, outcomes and environment.

“In 15 years, JGU has evolved into a globally recognised and internationally ranked multidisciplinary university, setting benchmarks in higher education in India and beyond. This prestigious recognition of JGU being ranked No.1 globally and achieving the gold standard in online education is a testament to our pursuit of excellence in institution building for nation building for India," said Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

“As time is of the essence for online learners, it is very important for them to enrol in the best programmes that can help fulfil their personal or professional goals. THE Online Learning Rankings rank online programmes across the world into categories of Gold, Silver and Bronze, filling a very important gap for learners and helping them to choose programmes that have demonstrated excellence. It is important to recognise that for the first time in the history and evolution of global rankings of universities, an Indian university has been ranked Number 1 in the world. This is not only a significant achievement for our university, but indeed a landmarking recognition for Indian as enter into the global benchmarks of university rankings,” said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University

“It would not have been possible for JGU to excel in delivering online programmes catering to an incredibly diverse cohort of learners globally without our world-class faculty, top-rated infrastructure and collaborations with top institutions worldwide. What is worth noting is that JGU has evolved into a multidisciplinary university with global reach within a short span of 15 years,” said Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance.

