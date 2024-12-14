Menu Explore
LNMU Part 2 Results released at lnmuniversity.com, download scorecard via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2024 01:45 PM IST

LNMU Part 2 Results have been released at lnmuniversity.com. Candidates can download the scorecard via the direct link given below.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, released the undergraduate Part 2 results for the 2022-25 academic session. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the university at lnmuniversity.com.

LNMU Part 2 Results have been released at lnmuniversity.com.
Candidates will need to enter their roll number to download their results.

Candidates will need to enter their roll number to download their results.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK LNMU PART 2 RESULTS

Notably, the results include students’ performance details for the three streams namely Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Here’s how to download the LNMU Part 2 Result 2024:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the LNMU Part 2 results:

  • Visit the official website of the LNMU at lnmuniversity.com.
  • Click on the link titled click on the link that reads “Click Here to view Results”

  • Key in your roll number on the login page and click on submit.
  • Your LNMU Part 2 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Lalit Naryan Mithila University.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
