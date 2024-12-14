UGC NET December 2024 application correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the application correction window for UGC NET December 2024 on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Candidates who submitted their applications and wish to make modifications on the same can do so on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 application correction window will close on December 14 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note here that the deadline to make corrections on the application window is 11:59 PM.

The official notice by the NTA states, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14th December 2024 (Up to 11:59 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI.”

It further added, “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.”

Notably, registrations for UGC NET December 2024 stared on 19 November and concluded on December 11, 2024

The last date to pay the online application fee was December 12, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 1 to January 19, 2025.

The exam city intimation slip and admit cards will be released by NTA in due course of time, as informed by the NTA.

The UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET June re-exam results highlights

The UGC NET June re-exam took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5. A total of 11,21,225 candidates registered for the exam but only 6,84,224 out of them appeared. Data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) showed 4,37,001 candidates were absent in the re-test.

A total of 4,970 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only.

For more any assistance, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.