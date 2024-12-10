New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday launched the Business Blasters Senior programme for universities and Industrial Training Institutes under the city government. Delhi govt launches Business Blasters Senior programme for universities, ITIs

Speaking at the launch event, Atishi emphasised the importance of nurturing entrepreneurship among students.

"While universities such as Ambedkar University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, and Indian Institute of Information Technology-Delhi have excellent placement records, the need to introduce the Business Blasters Senior programme arises from our aim to empower students to become job creators," she said.

Atishi highlighted success stories from the existing Business Blasters initiative for government schools, which encourages students to develop start-up ideas, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office .

She shared examples of students who have successfully launched ventures, including Ashish, a logistics start-up founder employing 50 people, and a student from east Delhi whose Bluetooth speaker idea attracted investor interest.

"The programme has eliminated the fear of failure in students. They are now ready to take risks and start afresh if one venture doesn't succeed. This confidence assures me that these young entrepreneurs will contribute significantly to India's economy," the CMO statement quoted Atishi as saying.

The new programme will extend the initiative to universities, offering seed money of ₹50,000 to student teams for turning their business ideas into start-ups.

"This vision which began in schools will now help university students become future entrepreneurs and strengthen India's position globally," Atishi said.

According to the statement, the event also featured a panel discussion with former participants of the school-level programme, who shared their journeys of transforming small seed funds of ₹2,000 into successful businesses.

The chief minister expressed confidence in the programme's potential to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among young adults, contributing to India's growth as a global leader in business and technology, the CMO added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.