RRB Technician exam 2024 begins tomorrow, here are important points all candidates must remember

The Railway Recruitment Boards will be conducting the RRB Technician Examination for Grade I and Grade III posts from Thursday, December 19, 2024. The examination will be conducted for nine days in total, with the next exams scheduled for December 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024. RRB Technician exam 2024 to be held from Thursday, December 19. Check the few important points to remember. (HT file)

It is essential for candidates who are appearing for the examination tomorrow to remember a few essential points:

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and there will be 100 objective multiple-choice questions. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the examination. Negative marking: There will be a penalty of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer. It is essential for candidates to carry their Admit Cards and government issued ID on the day of the examination. Candidates found resorting to unfair means such as impersonation, cheating, misconduct, forgery, or using banned items during any point of the exam will be debarred from all examinations of all RRBs and RRCs for lifetime.

Also read: UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

It may be mentioned here that through this recruitment drive, the RRBs will fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III.

The registration process started on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024.

Also read: SSC Steno Paper 1 Answer Key 2024: Challenge window closes today at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to raise objections

Furthermore, the examination city slips for Grade I and Grade III posts were released on December 10 and 15, 2024 respectively.

The admit cards were released four days prior to the date of commencement of examinations on the official websites of RRBs.

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on your communication skills to score well

RRB Technician 2024 exam: How to download admit card

Candidates can download the admit card candidates by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.