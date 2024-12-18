SSC Steno Paper 1 Answer Key 2024: Challenge window closes today at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to raise objections

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC Steno Paper 1 Answer Key 2024 on December 18, 2024. Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do it today till 6 pm. The challenge link is available to registered candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno Paper 1 Answer Key 2024: Challenge window closes today

The provisional answer key was released on December 16, 2024 on the official website. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay ₹100/- as processing fee for each answer they raise objection for.

SSC Steno Paper 1 Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC Steno answer key pdf file available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the link given.

Enter your login credentials and the answer key will be displayed.

Select the question you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary supporting documents.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit, and your objection has been raised.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The experts will scrutinize representations regarding the Answer Keys before finalizing them, and the Commission's decision in this regard will be final.

The Steno Grade C and D paper I examination was held on December 10 and 11, 2024. Question paper comprised of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions were set both in English & Hindi. The exam comprised of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 2006 Stenographer vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.