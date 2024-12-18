Menu Explore
BRABU Part 3 results 2024 declared at brabu.net, direct link to check and important details here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2024 07:12 PM IST

BRABU Part 3 results 2024 has been declared at brabu.net. Direct link to download and important details is given here.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, BRABU, released the Part 3 results 2024 on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Students who took undergraduate examinations like BA, BSc, and B.Com, among others can download their results on the official website at brabu.net.

BRABU Part 3 results 2024 are out at brabu.net. Candidates can check via direct link here.
DIRECT LINK BRABU PART 3 RESULTS 2024

After checking their results, candidates can download their provisional mark sheets online. However, to receive the original mark sheets, students are required to visit their respective colleges.

BRABU Part 3 Result 2024: Here’s how to download

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned mention below:

  • Visit the official website at brabu.net.
  • On the home page, click on the Results tab and then on the Graduation button.
  • On the next page, click on the link to check Part 3 results.
  • Enter your credentials on the log-in module, and submit.
  • Check the Part 3 provisional results 2024.
  • Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The official website also stated if any discrepancy is found any time, the result will be cancelled. Students are also directed to report if any discrepancies are found in Part-1 & 2 marks as soon as possible.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
