AP Police constable exam 2024 Admit Card for PET, PMT released at slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link to download here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Andhra Pradesh, released the AP Police Constable exam 2024 admit cards on Wednesday, December 18. Candidates appearing for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (Men) can download their hall tickets on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. AP Police constable exam 2024 hall tickets for PET, PMT have been released at slprb.ap.gov.in,

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards on the day of the examination as they will not be allowed inside the exam hall in case they fail to produce the hall ticket.

Also read: BRABU Part 3 results 2024 declared at brabu.net, direct link to check and important details here

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted from December 30, 2024 to January 1, 2025 at all 13 district headquarters.

Also read: ICAI CA Final results 2024 expected on December 26, says Dhiraj Khandelwal; here's how to download when released

AP Police Constable exam 2024: how to download admit cards

Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link download the ‘E-Call Letter’ or admit card. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. The AP Police Constable Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: Round 1, 2 resignation window for NEET PG counselling 2024 open, notice on Round 3 seats out at mcc.nic.in

In case of any difficulties, candidates can call helpline No: 9441450639 and 9100203323, during office hours.