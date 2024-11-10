TNPSC group 2 CSE 2024 vacancies increased to 2540, notification here

TNPSC Group 2 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the number of vacancies under the group 2 and 2 A Combined Civil Services examination, 2024. The commission has added 213 vacancies after which the total number went up to 2,540. Candidates can check the official notification at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC group 2 CSE 2024 vacancies increased to 2540 (Unsplash)

Then TNPSC group 2 preliminary examination was held on September 14, 2024 ina single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates who qualify in the test will become eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The prelims examination paper comprised of 200 questions. The maximum marks in the paper were 300 and the duration was 3 hours. Questions were asked from four topics: General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability and Language (general Tamil or general English).

To pass the examination, candidates must score 90 marks or above.

How to check TNPSC group 2 prelims result when announced

After the official announcement, candidates can check the TNPSC group 2 result by following these steps-

Go to tnpsc.gov.in Open the group 2 prelims result given on the home page Enter your login credentials Submit and check your result.

The prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the mains round. Marks of the preliminary examination will not be considered for the final merit list.

Check the notification here.