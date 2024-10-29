TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Good news for qualified candidates! vacancies increased to 9491

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the group 4 services recruitment examination, the result of which was announced on Monday. The recruitment test was originally notified to be held for 6,244 vacancies, but after the third addendum, the total number of vacancies now stands at 9,491. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Vacancies increased to 9491(TNPSC official website screenshot)

The commission first added 480 vacancies on September 11, then 2,208 on October 9 and after that, another 559 on October 28, the result day.

Aspirants can check the TNPSC group 4 result 2024 and the post-wise break-up of vacancies on the commission's website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Here is the TNPSC notification regarding increased vacancies.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) for group 4 services was held on June 9, 2024 and the result was announced on October 28, within 92 working days. Marks and rank position of qualified candidates are available at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in

Candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification from the rank list following the ratio decided by the selection board and based on the details submitted by them in application forms and claims and appointment quota rules.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the TNPSC website. They will also get the details through SMS and Email.

Questions in the group 4 exam paper were of SSLC or Class 10 level. The paper was divided into two parts. The first part was the Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test which consisted of 100 questions for 150 marks. In the second part, there were two sections – General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

Only those candidates who qualified in the first part of the paper by scoring 40 per cent or 60 marks were eligible for evaluation of the second part. For preparing the rank list, the commission considered marks for both parts of the paper.

Candidates are advised to visit the commission's website on a regular basis for further updates about TNPSC group 4 result.