TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 declared, here is how to check at tnpscexams.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announced the Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group-IV Services) results on Monday, 28 October. TNPSC Group 4 results. here is how to check at tnpscexams.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the commission's official website at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in

The TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-IV Services) was conducted in a single shift on 9 June 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on 18 June.

The commission aims to fill 8,932 vacancies through this examination.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TNPSC exams at tnpscexams.in

Click on the Group 4 result link

Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit

TNPSC Group 4 Result will appear on the screen

Download the result on your computer and take a print out too.

The commission has released the marks obtained by the candidate and their overall rank position.

In a notification issued with the results, TNPSC informed that candidates will be shortlisted for the certificate verification stage in the ratio decided by the Selection Board based on the currently published rank, details given in online application and claims and appointment quota rules.

Candidates can check it after it is published on the TNPSC website. Candidates will be informed with details through SMS and Email only. No information will be sent through post or letter.

In the TNPSC group 4 exam questions were of SSLC or Class 10 level. The paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test, having 100 questions for 150 marks, and Part B – General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

The 2nd part of the answer sheets (Part B) was evaluated only if a candidate secures the minimum qualifying marks of 40% (60 Marks) inPart A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test. As per TNPSC, the sum of marks secured in Part-A and Part-B taken together will be considered for ranking.

